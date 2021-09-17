Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading 4% Lower This Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00007590 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $38.22 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,575,026 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

