Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,727 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1,141.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,298 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $82.54 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.