Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 84.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 40.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Qorvo stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $184.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

