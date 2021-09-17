Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,735. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 116.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

