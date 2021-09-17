Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE JHX opened at $40.26 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

