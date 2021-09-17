Ethic Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $653.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $624.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.37. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total transaction of $6,289,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,092 shares of company stock valued at $232,720,961. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.