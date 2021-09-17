Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

