European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. European Wax Center traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.48. 387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EWCZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

