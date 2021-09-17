EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Down 4.8%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 10,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 279,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.06 million, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $297,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $801,425. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in EverQuote by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

