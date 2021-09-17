Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

TSE:ET opened at C$14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$11.04 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,200. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821 in the last 90 days.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

