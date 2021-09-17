EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,061.15

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,061.15 ($13.86) and traded as low as GBX 587.20 ($7.67). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 607 ($7.93), with a volume of 3,122,356 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 598.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,057.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

