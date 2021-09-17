Exeedme Market Cap Achieves $36.24 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $36.24 million and $1.45 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00181308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00119268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.14 or 0.07143880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,096.54 or 0.99714956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.70 or 0.00822976 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

