Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Cap of $53,590.67

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 281.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 202.4% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $53,590.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,351.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.99 or 0.07309180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00381697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.21 or 0.01311911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00120072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.28 or 0.00549682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.18 or 0.00509340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.00338970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

