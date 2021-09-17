eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,700 shares of company stock worth $15,952,980. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

