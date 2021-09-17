Factorial Partners LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 69.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.98. 13,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.06 and a 200 day moving average of $360.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

