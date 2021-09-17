Factorial Partners LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 296,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 414,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,236,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 661,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280,697. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

