Factorial Partners LLC Invests $2.20 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.81. 607,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,929,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

