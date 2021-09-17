Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 156,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

