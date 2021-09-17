Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 102,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.