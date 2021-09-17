Factorial Partners LLC Takes $869,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 74,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,488. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.