FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Up 213.6% in August

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the August 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBC stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,328,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,654,609. FBC has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

