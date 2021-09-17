Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

