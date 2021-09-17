Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $99,900.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FHI opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

