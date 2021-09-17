FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.42.

Shares of FDX opened at $258.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.04. FedEx has a 12-month low of $230.27 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

