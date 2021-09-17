Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RACE. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.78.

RACE stock opened at $218.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.22. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

