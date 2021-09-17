Fevertree Drinks Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.52 (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,325 ($30.38) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,333.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,411.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53.

FEVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,318.75 ($30.29).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

