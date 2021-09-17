FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FibroGen were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.