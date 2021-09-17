Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $233.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 322.51 ($4.21), with a volume of 244821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 398.33.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

