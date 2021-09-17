Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FTRP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. 1,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,673. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

