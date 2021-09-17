Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FTRP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. 1,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,673. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

