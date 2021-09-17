Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in August

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FLMNF opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $74.38.
About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft
