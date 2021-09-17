Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in August

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FLMNF opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

