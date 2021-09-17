Fiera Capital Corp Buys 240,610 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,484,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $243,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 77,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

