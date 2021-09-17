Fiera Capital Corp Has $52.26 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $52,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after buying an additional 280,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 223,758 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. 15,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,778. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

