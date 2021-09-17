Fiera Capital Corp Has $598.42 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,827,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 489,833 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $598,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 302,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $238.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

