Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Critical Contrast

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings for Federated Hermes and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 2 0 0 1.67 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $31.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and Fifth Street Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.08 $326.36 million $3.23 9.55 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 22.55% 27.94% 15.85% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

