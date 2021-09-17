Financial Analysis: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) vs. Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Westlake Chemical Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $966.67 million 0.93 $66.17 million $1.88 13.56

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Westlake Chemical Partners 6.91% 7.94% 5.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Origin Materials and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00

Origin Materials currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Origin Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

