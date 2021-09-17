Financial Analysis: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) versus Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hongkong Land and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A Terreno Realty 34.93% 4.29% 3.21%

This table compares Hongkong Land and Terreno Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $2.32 billion 4.74 $198.00 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $186.88 million 24.97 $79.79 million $1.44 45.96

Hongkong Land has higher revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hongkong Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hongkong Land and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 3 5 0 2.63

Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $68.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Hongkong Land.

Dividends

Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Terreno Realty pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Hongkong Land on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

