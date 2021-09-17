Financial Architects Inc Buys 508 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

