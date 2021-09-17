Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 5,843 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 897,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,320,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

FCX stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

