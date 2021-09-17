Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 54.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $277.10 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.21 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,544 shares of company stock worth $25,959,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

