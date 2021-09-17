Financial Architects Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $255.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

