Financial Architects Inc Sells 10,390 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of EOSE opened at $13.09 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $702.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,795. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

