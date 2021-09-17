Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.72. 224,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

