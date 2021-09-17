Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 60,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.