Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $6.98 on Major Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Firo has a market cap of $85.90 million and $3.96 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $6.98 or 0.00014685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,311,692 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

