First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

