First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 197,469 shares.The stock last traded at $38.38 and had previously closed at $39.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,371.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 85.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

