First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Thermon Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $528.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.