First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $115,000 Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Mimecast by 285.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mimecast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $69.46 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,632. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

