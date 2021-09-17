First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $88,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 873,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

