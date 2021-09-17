First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $97,000 in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLDN. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $32.84 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.78 million, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.